Port of Spezia, project to make railway maneuvering operations more and more efficient

The Port System Authority of the Eastern Ligurian Sea, in partnership with CIRCLE Group, with the ATI Mercitalia Shunting Terminal-La Spezia Shunting Railways and with the technology partner Binary System, is carrying out a project to make more and more efficient railway manoeuvring operations in the port of Spezia. The project, also developed thanks to the activities carried out under the two European projects FENIX-European Federated Network of Information eXchange in LogistiX and I RAIL, makes it possible, through an interoperable exchange of information and efficient, the planning of maneuvering operations in the railway understanding of the Spezia, which encompasses the interior tracks at the port and the stations of Marittima, Improvement and S. Stefano di Magra.
The project is located in the beehive of the digitization activities in the Corridor Management Platform implemented by the port of Spezia, which CIRCLE has collaborated on over the past several years, which provides for optimisation and data exchange between the software in use for the management of the TrainShunt maneuver of Binary System and Milos ® Optimization of CIRCLE, that offers a concrete solution for support in the scheduling of manoeuvring operations in an automated manner by managing the correct alternating of the convoys, suggesting the schedule (timetables) and returning to the operator a display graphics on map of programming.