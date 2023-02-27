Frittelli Maritime Group celebrated its 120-year-old

On Thursday in Ancona, with an event at the Theatre of Muse, the FMG (Frittelli Maritime Group) group celebrated 120 years of the company giving life to a meeting involving over 800 participants from the port world, academics, the institutions, the industry, but also of anconetian citizenship. On the occasion the company recounted its past, but even more so its future. "We have a great history, but above all we have many challenging projects for the future, because this is the only way we can do business : to always look forward, to generate change," he said. sweat it. Years ago, when Adriatica di Navigazione was about to shut down, the company's collaborators risked losing their jobs : that was the moment when we decided to turn from maritime agents to shipowners. Thus, we have laid the foundation to build a great company, which today inaugurated a new and modernized venue. "
In addition to celebrating the recurrence, in fact, FMG has also presented the Eagle project that has recently started with the retraining work of the former Bunge area on which the modernized "FMG Village" logistics structure will be built in the handling of numerous merceological typologies and capable of attracting new ones. A hub designed to streamline the vehicular flow into and out of the port and to make available the needs of the clean energy scalp that can also be used by ferries which regularly dock in Ancona. The project develops on 50,000 square meters and "FMG Village" will also host the new offices, a restaurant, a gym and a space dedicated to exhibitions, open not only to collaborators but, on the basis of programming, extended to the whole citizenship.
During the event, in addition, there was talk of sustainability and the future during two roundtables which, after the greetings of Ancona's mayor, Valeria Mancinelli, involved the representatives of the main academic institutions and guardianship environmental, business sector associations, as well as journalists and political authorities, including the Deputy Minister of Infrastructure and Transport, Edoardo Rixi, and the President of the Region Marche, Francesco Acquaroli.