27 February 2023 - Year XXVII
SHIPPING
Hapag-Lloyd-Shell agreement for the supply of LNG to 12 new 23,500-teu container carriers
They will also collaborate to speed up the further decarbonization of alternative naval fuels
Amburgo
February 27, 2023
German shipping company Hapag-Lloyd has signed a multi-year deal with oil company Shell for the supply of liquefied natural gas as fuel for the 12 new dual-fuel container ships of more than 23,500 teu of the maritime carrier of Hamburg. According to forecasts, LNG supply will be activated in the second half of this year and will be carried out in the port of Rotterdam, where the 12 ships that are employed on routes between the Far East and Europe are scaled.

Hapag-Lloyd and Shell have signed a further strategic collaboration agreement aimed at accelerating the further decarbonisation of alternative naval fuels. Initially, the cooperation will be aimed at developing the potential of low-carbon fuels including liquefied biomethane and hydrogen-based liquefied e-methane.
