Opa of Piraeus Bank to acquire the entire capital of the Attica shipowner group

The Greek bank Piraeus Bank has presented the planned public offering for the acquisition of all shares in the Greek shipping group Attica Holdings. (
of the December 14
2022). The OPA has been activated after Piraeus Bank had acquired more than a third of the voting rights and 36.2% percent of the shares in the Marfin Investment Group (MIG) in Athens, which directly and indirectly owns almost 79.4% percent of the shares. capital of Attica
The OPA concerns the purchase of all of the shares in Attica not yet owned by Piraeus Bank, which is a maximum of nearly 44.5 million shares representing around 20.6% of the capital of the shipowner group. The offer presented amounts to 1.855 euros for each share.