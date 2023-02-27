In January the port of Algeciras handled 266,869 containers (-9.4%)

Last month the port of Algeciras handled 8.7 million tons of cargo, with a decrease of -4.5% percent compared to January 2022. In the field of miscellaneous goods the total was more than 5.7 million tonnes (-5.1%), of which 4.5 million tonnes of containerized (-4.0%) loads made with an handling of containers equal to 266,869 teu (-9.4%) and 1.2 million tonnes tons of conventional goods (-9.0%). Liquid bulk bulk bulk sales rose by 5.7% percent to almost 2.4 million tonnes, while solid ones fell by -84.7% percent, having totaled 32mila tonnes.