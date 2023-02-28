Regional Container Lines stores 2022 with record-breaking annual financial performance

Regional Container Lines (RCL), the Thai containerized shipping company that operates intra-Asian line services with a fleet of 40 vessels for a load capacity of 87,450 teu, closed down 2022 by recording financial results record, performance that had significantly deteriorated in the last quarter of the year when a turnover decline was totaled, the first after eight consecutive quarters of strong growth determined by the exceptional rise in the value of noils (+ 24% in the whole of 2022) in the face of a modest increase (2022 vs 2021 : + 1.4%) of the volumes of goods carried by the fleet.
Last year RCL's revenues reached a record share of 53.18 billion baht (1.5 billion), with an increase of 36.7% percent on 2021 percent, of which 52.07 billion baht generated by the freight transportation business (+ 37.1%). Values never previously reached were also marked by operating profit which amounted to 24.63 billion baht (+ 36.5%) and net profit, which stood at 24.63 billion euros (+ 37.0%).
In the fourth quarter of 2022, revenues totaled 9.95 billion baht, with a decline of -31.6% percent on the October-December period of the previous year. Operating profit was 2.64 billion (-67.6% percent) and net profit of 2.61 billion baht (-67.8% percent).