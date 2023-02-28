testata inforMARE
28 February 2023 - Year XXVII
Independent journal on economy and transport policy
12:26 GMT+1
On March 15 in Rome, the public assembly of Federagents will be held
The theme is "The Sea that will come"
Roma
February 28, 2023
On March 15 in Rome, at the Centro Congressi Rome Events-Fontana di Trevi, the public assembly of Federagents, the Italian federation of recommender agents and maritime brokers will be held. Entitled "The sea that will come", the assembly will bring attention to the main traffic guidelines of goods and people among the Mediterranean countries, to seek, starting from an analysis of the newly constituted Strategic Advisory Centre "Giuseppe Bono," to identify what opportunities will arise from phenomena such as productive reshoring and decoupling of supply chains, the reconstruction of entire countries marred by wars.


Programme

hours 09.30 Registration
09.45 Introduction to jobs

Alessandro Santi-President of Federagents

Filippo Gallo-President Ente Bilateral National

Greetings

Amm. Isp. Head (CP) Nicola Carlone
General Commander of the Corps of Coastal Capital-Coast Guard

Intervenes

Sen. In the Musumeci-Minister for Civil Protection and the Policies of the Sea
10.30 Presentation Studio "The sea that will come"

Massimo Ponzellini-President Center for Strategic Advisory "Giuseppe Bono"
10.50 Federagents at colloquium with :

Michele Acciaro-Associate Professor, Department of Strategy and Innovation, Copenhagen Business School (CBS)

Gian Carlo Poddighe-Vice-President of Cesmar

Michaël Tanchum-Fellow in the Economics and Energy Program at the Middle East Institute (Washington, D.C.)
11.50 Testimonies of international operators on the Mediterranean
12.00 Round Table

Emanuele Ferraloro-President ANCE Liguria

Antonio Gozzi-President Federacciai

Ivana Jelinic-President f.f. and Chief Executive Officer Enit

Carlo Licciardi-President Anacer

Pino Musolino-President Medports
13.00 Conclusions

Edoardo Rixi-Deputy Minister of Infrastructure and Sustainable Mobility

Moderano : Guido Paglia, Journalist and Simone Gallotti, Journalist of the Secolo XIX
MEETINGS
MEETINGS
Study on professional needs in the ports of Northern Tirreno Northern
Livorno
Processed by Bocconi University, it will be presented on Wednesday in Livorno
