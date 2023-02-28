On March 15 in Rome, the public assembly of Federagents will be held

On March 15 in Rome, at the Centro Congressi Rome Events-Fontana di Trevi, the public assembly of Federagents, the Italian federation of recommender agents and maritime brokers will be held. Entitled "The sea that will come", the assembly will bring attention to the main traffic guidelines of goods and people among the Mediterranean countries, to seek, starting from an analysis of the newly constituted Strategic Advisory Centre "Giuseppe Bono," to identify what opportunities will arise from phenomena such as productive reshoring and decoupling of supply chains, the reconstruction of entire countries marred by wars.
Programme
|hours 09.30
|Registration
|09.45
|Introduction to jobs
|
|Alessandro Santi-President of Federagents
|
|Filippo Gallo-President Ente Bilateral National
|
|Greetings
|
|Amm. Isp. Head (CP) Nicola Carlone
General Commander of the Corps of Coastal Capital-Coast Guard
|
|Intervenes
|
|Sen. In the Musumeci-Minister for Civil Protection and the Policies of the Sea
|10.30
|Presentation Studio "The sea that will come"
|
|Massimo Ponzellini-President Center for Strategic Advisory "Giuseppe Bono"
|10.50
|Federagents at colloquium with :
|
|Michele Acciaro-Associate Professor, Department of Strategy and Innovation, Copenhagen Business School (CBS)
|
|Gian Carlo Poddighe-Vice-President of Cesmar
|
|Michaël Tanchum-Fellow in the Economics and Energy Program at the Middle East Institute (Washington, D.C.)
|11.50
|Testimonies of international operators on the Mediterranean
|12.00
|Round Table
|
|Emanuele Ferraloro-President ANCE Liguria
|
|Antonio Gozzi-President Federacciai
|
|Ivana Jelinic-President f.f. and Chief Executive Officer Enit
|
|Carlo Licciardi-President Anacer
|
|Pino Musolino-President Medports
|13.00
|Conclusions
|
|Edoardo Rixi-Deputy Minister of Infrastructure and Sustainable Mobility
|
|Moderano : Guido Paglia, Journalist and Simone Gallotti, Journalist of the Secolo XIX