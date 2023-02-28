In the fourth quarter of 2022, the revenues of the NCLH cruise group were higher than the pre-pandemic level
Expected a positive 2023, with an occupancy rate of 103.5%
Miami
February 28, 2023
If in 2022 the Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH)'s revenues were still lower than those totaled before the Covid-19 pandemic, in the fourth quarter, the turnover was higher than that. of the corresponding period prior to the health crisis.
In particular, in the entire annual financial year 2022 revenues amounted to 4.84 billion, in increments of +647,5% on 2021 and +278,4% over 2020 and with a decrease of -25.0% on the pre-pandemic year of 2019. Last year alone sales of the cruises generated a turnover of 4.25 billion (+ 728.5%, + 275.2% and -28.0% respectively), while sales on board of the group's fleet-operated with Norwegian Cruise Line brands, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises-have totaled 1.59 billion (+ 522.9%, + 285.2% and -18.3%). Operating costs stood at 4.27 billion (+ 165.4%, + 152.0% and 16.5%). EBITDA was a negative sign and amounted to -725.9 million compared to EBITDA of negative sign for -1.73 billion and -2.80 billion in 2021 and 2020 and a positive sign for 1.83 billion in 2019. The operating result and net economic result were also negative and -1.55 billion and -2.27 billion, compared with negative sign results for -2.55 billion and -4.51 billion in 2021, for -3.48 billion and -4.01 billion. billion in 2020 and a positive sign for 1.18 billion and 930.2 million in 2019.
In the only fourth quarter of 2022, revenues were 1.52 billion, up +211,7 percent, up 15,759.0 percent, and 15,759.0 percent on the same periods in 2021, 2020 and 2019, of which 1.01 billion was from cruise sales. (+ 231.8%, + 12,840.3% and 2.1%) and 507.6 million from sales on board ships (+ 178.0%, + 28,707.3% and 3.7%). Operating costs totaled 1.22 billion (+ 69.9%, + 489.1% and 37.4%). EBITDA, operating result and net result were again negative and equal to -102.9 million, -281.0 million and -482.5 million, compared to -437.4 million, -686.9 million and -1.57 billion in the last quarter of 2021, at -385.3 millions, -546.9 million and -738.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 and positive sign results for 356.1 million, 199.4 million and 121.3 million in the last quarter of 2019.
In the whole of 2022 the fleets of the NCLH group hosted 1.66 million passengers (+ 615.5%, + 232.8% and -38.3%). In the only fourth quarter of last year, passengers were 551mila, an increase of +215,9% over the same period in 2021 and a -14.0% decline in the corresponding period of 2019, while in the last quarter of 2020 the activity crucieristics was firm because of the pandemic.
NCLH said today that if in the fourth quarter of 2022 the employment rate of its fleets was around 87% percent, in line with expectations, the group expects it to rise to around 100 percent in the first quarter of 2023 to reach an end. historical record in the following quarter. For the whole of 2023, an occupancy rate of about 103.5 percent is expected.
