FerMerci is proposing a pact to relaunch rail logistics between industry players and industry

FerMerci proposed a pact to relaunch rail logistics between industry players and the domestic industry in order to increase traffic volumes and achieve the modal shift required by Europe. The proposal was made today by the president by the association of the railway logistics sector, Clement Charter, at the presentation, at the Chamber of Deputies, of the "Annual Report on Italian freight rail transport" made in collaboration with the ISFORT Logistics and Freight Transport Observatory.
The document highlights that the stability of rail traffic is markedly against the severe fall in national industrial production (from which the demand for transport directly depends) and the dynamics of the railway system national team is broadly consistent with those of Europe's main competitors and in some cases even better. According to FerMerci, this shows that the measures of direct support for rail transport launched by the European Union and implemented by the national government and the Regions function and have had a decisive role in averting the collapse of transport railway that was being recorded in the first decade of the current century.
The association specified that if employees and infrastructure had the merit of materially supporting the overall rail carrier's overall estate, however, the sector continues to present two critiques : the shortage of train drivers and the physiological disruptions that to allow the work and the efficiency of the rail network, which slow down traffic. For FerMerci, this requires a change of pace, a new paradigm for the sector, useful to concretely achieve the goals set by the European Green Deal. Hence the proposal of the Covenant for the relaunch of freight rail transport through an effort of the entire national logistics system with the support of the customer industries, starting with the large state-owned enterprises. In summary, for FerMerci, in addition to the previously known and planned supports, it is necessary in all ways to promote access to the merchandise by train.