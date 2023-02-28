Confitarma calls for the support of the CNEL aimed at simplifying the measures for armaments

The Italian Confederation Shipowners has asked the National Council of the Economy and Labor to support with the government and with the relevant ministry the need to change the strict setting of the decree-law 59/2021 by opening the ban to all national shipowners ' undertakings, regardless of the scaled ports and the typology of naviglio. The legislation provides for "urgent measures relating to the Supplementary Fund to the National Recovery and Resilience Plan and other urgent measures for investment" and, speaking at a meeting of CNEL Chairman, Tiziano Treu, in a speech yesterday. with the summits of the organizations represented in the Council, in relation to the process of implementation of the PNRR and with specific reference to the energy transition, the President of Confitarma, Mario Mattioli, reiterated that, to the Fund for the renewal of the fleet, the failure to commit all the resources allocated by the decree-law does not depend on the interest of the shipowners but the rigidities and constraints of the implementing decree and has asked for the support of the CNEL aimed at a simplification of the measure.
In the course of his speech, with reference to the resources allocated by the Supplementary Fund for the Electrification of Bankites, Mattioli highlighted the need, in the months and years to come, not only to give certainty to the realization of the interventions in the times envisaged by the PNRR, but also to ensure that the energy provided by land is competitive both under the price profile and the environmental. It is essential that the cost of investments made thanks to the non-serious PNRR funds on that of the service and that they are introduced, if necessary, incentives to reduce the energy price gap provided to ships and not penalize at the same time Italian ports.
At the meeting, Mattioli, on behalf of Confitarma, also expressed the appreciation for the agreement signed between the Minister for Institutional Reforms and Regulatory Simplification, Maria Elisabetta Alberti Casellati, and the President of the CNEL in report to the review and simplification of the rules and procedures in the economic and social spheres. Mattioli said that this issue is among the priorities of Confitarma who has long been ready for a draft reform of the Code of Navigation and Related Order, for many aspects at zero cost for the eruary, elaborated-now over ten years makes-from a specific internal and constantly updated commission, last from the valuable work of the Young Shipowners Group.