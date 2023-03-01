In 2022, the logistics group Kuehne+Nagel achieved record financial performance

In 2022, the Swiss logistics group Kuehne+Nagel registered Record financial performance despite sharp deterioration of results in the last quarter, which however suffers from the comparison with a fourth quarter of 2021 when it was reached the historical peak in terms of turnover and result quarterly operational.
Last year gross sales and net sales were amounted to CHF 43.0 billion (CHF 43.3 billion) billion euros) and CHF 39.4 billion, with increases respectively +17.3% and +20.1% on the 2021 financial year. The margin EBITDA has been of 4,5 billion francs (+23.2%), operating profit of CHF 3.8 billion (+27.7%) and profit net of 2,8 billion Swiss francs (+30.4%).
In 2022, the group achieved record financial performance in all major business segments. The division of Shipping ended the year with a gross turnover of 20.6 billion francs (+31.6%), net sales of 18.7 billion francs (+36.8%), EBITDA of 2.1 billion (+32.1%) and EBIT of 2.0 CHF billion (+32.2%). In the air freight forwarding sector, the gross and net sales were 12.4 respectively billion (+7.6%) and CHF 11.7 billion (+8.4%), EBITDA to CHF 1.5 billion billion (+21.1%) and EBIT at 1.4 billion (+20.7%). In the sector of logistics and ground freight the gross turnover is state of 4.6 billion (+4.6%), the net of 4.0 billion (+8.3%), EBITDA of 207 million (+31.8%) and operating profit of 146 million of Swiss francs (+55.3%).
If last year the volume of air shipments enlivened by Kuehne+Nagel remained stable having been equal to more of 2.2 million tonnes, that of sea shipments has accused a decrease of -5% being turned out pairs to less than 4,4 Millions of Teu containers.
The reduction in shipment volumes during 2022 has been Shipments increased during the year and in the fourth quarter Aerial have accused a bending of about -16% compared to the same period of 2021 having totaled 545 thousand tons, while the maritime shipments are dropped of the -8% to less than 1,1 million teu.
In the last quarter of 2022 gross and net sales amounted to CHF 9.8 billion and CHF 8.8 billion, with reductions of -19.1% and -19.8% on the corresponding period of the previous year. EBITDA was 843 million (-35.6%), EBIT of 644 million (-42.6%) and net profit of 494 CHF million (-39.2%).
In the period October-December last year shipments maritime generated gross sales of 4.3 billion (-14.1%), net sales of €3.9 billion (-14.2%), EBITDA of CHF 322 million (-41.2%) and EBIT of CHF 310 million (-42.4%). In the air freight forwarding segment, gross sales are state of 2,7 billion (- 37.7%), the net of 2,6 billion (-38.6%), EBITDA of 280 million (-48.3%) and EBIT of 260 million (-50.2%), while in the segment of land shipments the gross sales was 1.1 billion (+0.4%), turnover net of 981 million (+2.4%), EBITDA of 42 million (+20.0%) and operating profit of 26 million Swiss francs (+36.8%).