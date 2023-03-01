COSCO continues its verticalization strategy in Europe by entering the road haulage segment

Those who are alarmed, rightly or wrongly, by the growing presence of the Chinese shipowning group COSCO Shipping Holdings in the European ports, implemented through the subsidiary COSCO Shipping Ports, they will probably be even more concerned about this which is happening in Spain. The danger of excessive participation of the Chinese giant in strategic port ports European Parliament was denounced, in particular, when COSCO and the German group HHLA have signed an agreement for the entry of the Chinese group in the capital of the terminalista company Container Terminal Tollerort in Hamburg, understanding that according to HHLA should be close to being formalized even if this has not yet happened (
of 9 January
2023).
In Spain, as part of its verticalization of its operations with the aim of providing customers end-to-end services, COSCO Shipping Lines (Spain), the Iberian branch of the Chinese group, in recent months has activated own train services connecting the container terminal of the Port of Valencia controlled by COSCO Shipping Ports with domestic destinations in Spain and Portugal and is now also passed to carry out road transport services, activities which until now the COSCO group did not carry out independently in Europe where, for these transports, it relies on third parties and, to a limited extent and mainly in Greece, to direct trade agreements with road carriers.
Now, however, COSCO Shipping Lines (Spain) has announced a agreement with the Spanish Joman Logistic to jointly manage ten new tractors in the port of Valencia with the purpose - has specified the COSCO group company - to strengthen land transport activities at national level that It is currently carried out through commercial agreements with leading companies both in the road haulage sector and in the railway one. An initiative - COSCO Shipping specified Lines (Spain) - which could be replicated in other ports or Spanish inland terminals.