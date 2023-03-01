testata inforMARE
01 March 2023 - Year XXVII
Independent journal on economy and transport policy
21:38 GMT+1
LinnkedInTwitterFacebook
This page has been automatically translated by
Original news
LOGISTICS
FIATA urges maritime carriers to bring the length of container parking allowance periods back to pre-pandemic levels
The federation of freight forwarders points out that congestion in ports is the result of the reduction of free time periods
Ginevra
March 1, 2023
FIATA, the international federation of expedition, urged shipping companies to review the current duty-free periods for cargo containerized in port terminals bringing them back to levels before the Covid-19 pandemic. Pointing out that the decision of reduce periods of free time was hired unilaterally by sea carriers, FIATA pointed out that in the In the meantime, market conditions have changed and motivations The introduction of this reduction is no longer valid.

The World Federation of Freight Forwarders recalled that the shipping companies are obliged to grant free of charge a reasonable period of time sufficient to load and send a container for export and, in the flows in import, for collection, unloading of containers and Return of empty containers. FIATA also recalled that In recent years these periods of free time have been reduced and At the same time, tariffs for demurrage and detention relating to the use of port areas and containers, with shipping carriers justifying periods of shorter free time highlighting that they would increase the fluidity of traffic and helped to alleviate the Congestion of the containerized supply chain by reducing bottle in ports.

In this regard, FIATA has removed a pebble from the shoe implicitly replying to the justifications given by the ocean carriers to significantly increase freight value seafarers, i.e. that one of the main causes was to be charged congestion of land-side containerized transport. Not Making explicit reference to these price increases, the Federation of Freight forwarders noted, in fact, that the reduction of the periods of Free time decided by shipping companies forced importers and exporters to make considerable efforts to comply with windows of increasingly tight duty-free periods, leading to congestion in the land supply chain and, especially, around the main ports and terminals. Nevertheless- denounced FIATA - "the chargers have been charged demurrage and detention costs even in cases where, despite the their best efforts, they had no control over the timing of delivery of containers due to congestion in ports."

FIATA noted that the situation is currently changed as a result of the decrease in traffic that has mitigated Dysfunctions in the supply chain, while we are moving towards a phase of oversupply of available containers compared to the question. According to the federation, in the current context, the periods of imposed free time still limit the possibility of properly comply with the provisions of the International Convention for Safe Container and Code of Practice for Packing of Cargo Transport Units (CTU Code). In addition, the federation of Freight forwarders invited shipping companies to evaluate the status of their container fleets in order to withdraw those reached the end of their economic life cycle and to insure that comply with container quality standards.
››› News file
FROM THE HOME PAGE
WTO, hardly comforting the short term prospects of global trade in goods
TRADE
WTO, hardly comforting the short term prospects of global trade in goods
Geneva
Among the indicators that make up the Goods Trade Barometer, the only one in recovery is that of the automotive sector.
LOGISTICA
FIATA urges maritime carriers to report the duration of franchise periods for container stopots at pre-pandemic level
Geneva
The federation of freight forwarders highlights that congestion in ports is the result of the reduction of free time periods
AUTOTRANSPORT
COSCO continues its strategy of verticalisation in Europe by entering the segment of self-transport
Barcelona
Agreement with the Spanish Joman Logistic for the joint management of ten motors in the port of Valencia
LOGISTICA
In 2022, the Kuehne + Nagel logistics group achieved record financial performance.
Schindellegi
In 2022, the Kuehne + Nagel logistics group achieved record financial performance.
Deterioration of results in the fourth quarter, in particular in the segment of air shipments
LEGISLATION
Confitarma calls for support from the CNEL aimed at simplifying the measures for armament
Rome
Meeting on the process of implementation of the PNRR and the energy transition
CRUISES
In the fourth quarter of 2022, the revenues of the NCLH cruise group were higher than the pre-pandemic level.
MARITIME TRANSPORT
Finnlines records record annual results
Helsinki
Last year, revenues increased by 27.0% percent.
MARITIME TRANSPORT
Regional Container Lines stores 2022 with record annual financial performance
Bangkok
Sharp decline in results in the last quarter
PORTI
In January the port of Algeciras handled 266,869 containers (-9.4%)
Algeciras
The overall traffic in goods decreased by -4.5%
MARITIME TRANSPORT
Opa of Piraeus Bank to acquire the entire capital of Attica Shipowner Group
Athens
Offer worth up to 82.5 million euros
COMPANIES
Frittelli Maritime Group celebrated its own 120 years
MARITIME TRANSPORT
Hapag-Lloyd-Shell agreement for the supply of LNG to 12 new container ships from 23,500 teu
Hamburg
They will also collaborate to speed up the further decarbonization of alternative naval fuels
PORTI
Tender for the completion of the commercial docks of the Milazzo port to the underflare pier
MARITIME TRANSPORT
Baleària closes 2022 with record operating and financial results
Denia
Baleària closes 2022 with record operating and financial results
Revenue increased by 42%
LOGISTICA
Last year the GEODIS logistics group achieved record revenues
Levallois-Perret
Positive the performance of all major business segments
In the last quarter of 2022 traffic in the port of Rotterdam decreased by -1.9%
PORTI
In the last quarter of 2022 traffic in the port of Rotterdam decreased by -1.9%
Rotterdam
In the whole year, a decline of -0.3% percent
INFRASTRUCTURE
Federlogistics warns of not designing a bridge over the Strait of Messina too low, which would prevent the transit of ships
Rome
Merlo : You can't afford the luxury of erecting barriers on the most important shipping lanes
INDUSTRY
Fiom Cgil, we expect the next PRP in Genoa to confirm the exclusively shipbuilding industry vocation of the entire area of naval repairs
Genoa
What's left of the fresco for the genovese waterfront of architect Renzo Piano
PORTI
In 2022 the traffic in goods in the port of Civitavecchia exceeded the pre-pandemic level widely
Cyvitavecchia
Over the course of the year the growth trend has relied on to end with a fourth quarter in negative
TRADE
In the fourth quarter of 2022, trade in goods and services of G20 decreased
Paris
In the fourth quarter of 2022, trade in goods and services of G20 decreased
The conjunctural change in exports was -3.5% percent and imports of -3.1% percent
MARITIME TRANSPORT
Record annual financial results for rentals of GSL container ships
London
In 2022, revenues grew by 44.1%
MARITIME TRANSPORT
The 2022 budget of MPC Container Ships is very positive.
Oslo
Decline in results in the latter part of the year. Baack believes that the prospects are nonetheless favourable to the company
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
FerMerci proposes a pact for the relaunch of rail logistics between industry players and industry.
Rome
The association highlights the need for the access of merchandise to train in all ways.
SAILING LIST
Visual Sailing List
Departure ports
Arrival ports by:
- alphabetical order
- country
- geographical areas
ASSOCIATIONS
The public assembly of Federagents will be held in Rome on March 15.
Rome
The theme is "The Sea that will come"
ENVIRONMENT
In Ancona, environmental groups and public committees are urging the return of the historic port to the city.
Ancona
Asked for the transfer of commercial maritime traffic and reiterated the no to the new cruise terminal at Molo Clementino
PORTI
Port of Spezia, project to make railway maneuvering operations more and more efficient
The Spezia
It takes advantage of the activities carried out as part of the two European projects FENIX and I RAIL
MEETINGS
Study on professional needs in the ports of Northern Tirreno Northern
Livorno
Processed by Bocconi University, it will be presented on Wednesday in Livorno
PORTI
New plan of collection and management of waste produced by ships in the port of Spezia
The Spezia
By May the race for the reliance of the five-year service
MEETINGS
On 10 and May 11 in Rome, the first "Forum Fuels Mobility" will take place.
Rome
Comparison of new technologies available and possible integrations of all energy carriers, in the light of the new European environmental objectives
PORTI
In 2022 the traffic in goods in the ports of Montenegro marked a strong growth of 57.6%
Podgorica
In 2022 the traffic in goods in the ports of Montenegro marked a strong growth of 57.6%
Accentuated the decrease (-30.4%) of the loads to and from Italy
SAFETY & SECURITY
In the port of Genoa, a Cypriot ship has been subject to administrative detention.
Genoa
It is part of the fleet of the Italian New Co.Ed.Mar.
COMPUTER TECHNOLOGY
GeneSYS (Fratelli Cosulich) bought the company's Genovese IT company Argenton & Soci
Genoa
It is active principally in maritime and satellite telecommunications
SHIPYARDS
Cooperation Agreement between Fincantieri and Abu Dhabi Ship Building
Abu Dhabi
They will collaborate on the design, construction and management of the fleet for military and commercial vessels
COMPUTER TECHNOLOGY
IBS Software buys IT platform for air and sea cargo ship of Accenture
London
A dedicated development center will be inaugurated in Chennai
PORTI
Traffic drops in ports of Valencia and Barcelona in January
Valencia / Barcelona
The containers were equal to 338,855 teu (-24.0%) and 265,125 teu respectively (-9.8%)
MARITIME TRANSPORT
Also deserts the second negotiated procedure for the maritime link with the Asinara
Cagliari
Moro : this grave situation adds to that already communicated for connections to and from the smaller islands of St. Peter and La Maddalena
PORTI
New plant in the port of Spezia for the distribution of gas to motortrains
The Spezia
Will be placed in Stagnoni locations
PORTS
Italian Ports:
Ancona Genoa Ravenna
Augusta Gioia Tauro Salerno
Bari La Spezia Savona
Brindisi Leghorn Taranto
Cagliari Naples Trapani
Carrara Palermo Trieste
Civitavecchia Piombino Venice
Italian Interports: list World Ports: map
DATABASE
ShipownersShipbuilding and Shiprepairing Yards
ForwardersShip Suppliers
Shipping AgentsTruckers
MEETINGS
ASSOCIATIONS
The public assembly of Federagents will be held in Rome on March 15.
Rome
The theme is "The Sea that will come"
MEETINGS
Study on professional needs in the ports of Northern Tirreno Northern
Livorno
Processed by Bocconi University, it will be presented on Wednesday in Livorno
››› Meetings File
PRESS REVIEW
Transit through Iran's northern ports rises 70%
(Tehran Times)
Cyprus rallies EU partners to get shipping sector support
(Reuters)
››› Press Review File
FORUM of Shipping
and Logistics
ASSOPORTI
Relazione del presidente Daniele Rossi
Napoli, 30 settembre 2020
››› File
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail
VAT number: 03532950106
Press Reg.: nr 33/96 Genoa Court
Editor in chief: Bruno Bellio
No part may be reproduced without the express permission of the publisher
Search on inforMARE Presentation
Feed RSS Advertising spaces

inforMARE in Pdf
Mobile