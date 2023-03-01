Record annual financial results for container ship charterer GSL

Global Ship Lease (GSL), a company based in the Islands Marshall owns a fleet of 65 container ships of the total capacity pairs to 342 thousand teu placed to Rental with leading shipping companies, concluded the 2022 annual financial year with record revenues of 645.6 million dollars, with an increase of +44.1% compared to the year previous. New record values have also been reached operating profit, which amounted to € 354.2 million (+49.1%), and from the profit clearly, attested to 292,9 million dollars (+70,8%).
In the fourth quarter of 2022 alone, revenues totalled 165,0 million dollars, in increase of +7.5% on the same period of the previous year. Operating profit was 85.1 million (+3.6%) and profit clearly of 75,0 million dollars (+9.5%).