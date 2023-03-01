WTO, the short-term prospects for world trade in goods are not very comforting
Among the indicators that make up the Goods Trade Barometer, the only one in recovery is that of the automotive sector
Ginevra
March 1, 2023
After weakening in the third quarter of 2022, in Quarterly period following the growth of world trade in Goods has lost further momentum and it is likely that will remain fragile in the first quarter of 2023. This is highlighted by the Goods Trade Barometer, the indicator developed by the World Trade Organization to provide real-time information on the trend of world trade in goods compared to recent trends. The last reading of 92.2 of the barometer index is above below the previous reading of 96.2 to suggest that exchanges in the last quarter of last year and in the first quarter of 2023 are below trend, as probably - has specified the WTO - will be confirmed by statistical data not as soon as they are available.
In the fourth quarter of 2022 all component indicators barometer, including maritime transport barometer containerized which fell to 89.3, they are positioned at below trend with the exception of automotive products, which was 105.8 and was supported by data sales and production above trend in the USA, Europe and Japan, which offset the decline in China.
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail
VAT number: 03532950106
Press Reg.: nr 33/96 Genoa Court
Editor in chief: Bruno Bellio No part may be reproduced without the express permission of the publisher