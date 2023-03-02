Hapag-Lloyd expects earnings to fall sharply in 2023

Hapag-Lloyd, presenting today its 2022 annual report, confirmed record financial performance anticipated in January preliminary data on the economic results achieved by German container shipping company last year, operation that all the leading maritime carriers of This market have filed with values of the main items of the Income statement never reached before thanks to the exceptional increase in the value of freight rates and that in the budgets of all these Company shows a clear decline in the positive trend in the latter part of the year (
of 31 January
2023).
Hapag-Lloyd announced today that the whole of 2022 has closed for the company with a record net profit that in terms of euro amounted to 17.04 billion, with an increase of +87.6% on 2021, and in terms of dollars to 17.96 billion (+67.1%). In the fourth quarter of last year alone, the economic result net marked a decrease compared to that of the same period of 2021 having alike, in euros, to 3.27 billion (-7.2%) and, in dollars, to 3.29 billion (-19.6%).
Regarding the outlook for financial year 2023, Hapag-LLoyd expects earnings normalization, by a margin EBITDA which will amount to between 4.3 and 6.5 billion dollars (4-6 billion euros) compared to 20.47 billion dollars (€19.43 billion) totalled in 2022. It is also EBIT expected between 2.1 and 4.3 billion dollars (2-4 billion euro) compared to an EBIT of 18.47 billion dollars (17.52 billion euros) in 2022. In the pre-pandemic year of 2019, EBITDA was $2.22 billion (€1.99 billion) and EBIT at 908 million dollars (811 million euros). 'The current financial year - explained the CEO of the German company, Rolf Habben Jansen - had a decent start, but the economy has weakened and is inevitable a significant decline in profits. We will therefore continue to act. in the market flexibly and to keep an eye on our costs'.