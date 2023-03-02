Svitzer (Maersk group) will operate towing services in the Brazilian port of Salvador

Svitzer, the towing company of the shipowning group Danish A.P. Møller-Mærsk, has expanded its presence in Brazil having been entrusted with providing trailer in the port of Salvador, the city port of call of the capital the State of Bahia, including the port area of Aratu. The company has announced that it will allocate two tugs to these new activities, for which it recruited 12 members of the Man.
Svitzer has been operating in Brazil since 2015 and is now present in eight ports of the South American nation.