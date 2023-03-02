The CGIL denounces that in the Office of Maritime Health of the port of Genoa is in service only one doctor

The CGIL denounces that in the Office of Maritime Health, Air and Border of the port of Genoa, which depends directly by the Ministry of Health and performs essential functions of International prophylaxis, recommendation on prevention, release of free sanitary practices for ships coming from non-EU countries, only one doctor is on duty, situation that the union highlights to be "serious and unacceptable."
"It is inconceivable - underlined the section Public Function of the CGIL of Genoa - which with the volume of ship traffic, entry of passengers and goods characterize the ports of our Region and in particular the port of Genoa, only one doctor can perform all the health procedures required by law to protect health'. The trade union organization recalled that the Health Offices Marittima constitute, first of all, a protective filter against the risk of importation of diseases and, through staff technician who works there, are the first structure called to carry out hygienic-sanitary surveillance on vehicles, goods and people arriving on the Italian and EU territory for the prevention of diseases Infectious. They also carry out medico-legal activities, on the national maritime personnel and hygienic-sanitary surveillance.
"These facts - continued PF Cgil - demonstrate the disinterest of the Ministry of Health in working conditions of the peripheral offices, where the staff shortages of all the Profiles are now dramatic. Under these conditions it is not it is possible to guarantee the provision of the service towards the Citizens. The problem is dramatically topical and risks worsen given the identification of Ligurian ports as safe ports for the landing of vessels of non-governmental organizations which transport people in fragile or critical conditions health care that would need themselves to be more protected and cared for, given the inhuman conditions that are often forced to suffer during travel."
The FP Cgil of Genoa has asked for an immediate intervention of the institutions "to take charge of the problem and intervene in the government and a serious situation is remedied and unacceptable."