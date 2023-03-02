PSA Italy orders three new rail gantry cranes from Künz

PSA Italy has ordered the Austrian Künz to supply three new RMG (Rail Mounted Gantry) cranes designed to handle the containers in the railway parks of the Genoese terminals PSA SECH and PSA Genova Pra' of the terminal company. The latter has made I note that the investment aims to further strengthen synergies between PSA SECH, for which two cranes are intended, and PSA Genova Pra', which will be given one to replace a Older and less sustainable equipment.
The three new rail gantry cranes for interchange management intermodal rubber/rail containers supplied by Künz, whose Delivery is expected in the last quarter of 2024, have been designed specifically for the needs of the two container terminals Genovese, with specific and dedicated projects. These are means of high energy efficiency totally electric in order to reduce environmentally sound emissions and production costs, as well as significantly reduce maintenance costs despite the considerable size that reaches 60 meters of width.