Training course for MSC Cruises deck officers to avoid collisions with cetaceans

MSC Cruises has partnered with ORCA (Oceans Research & Conservation Association), an association dedicated to conservation of the marine environment, with the aim of offering deck officers of the company a training course aimed at reduce the likelihood of collisions with whales, dolphins and Porpoises in oceans around the world. Deck officers at board MSC Bellissima
will be the first to participate in the online training program. The ship departed from the port of Genoa and is currently sailing in the Mediterranean and was chosen as a pilot unit for its passage in the Pelagos Sanctuary, a vast marine area of 87,500 kilometers Square and 2,022 kilometers of coastline known to be home to numerous marine species.
The project provides for the training of the operational staff of the ship about the marine mammals that you can meet while browsing, as well as best practices for avoid potential impacts with the ship. Once the experimentation on MSC Bellissima, the course, delivered in e-learning mode, will be extended to the entire fleet of 22 MSC Cruises ships.