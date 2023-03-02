Yusen Logistics has bought US-based Taylored Services
It has 11 distribution centers for a total of about 270 thousand square meters
Secaucus
March 2, 2023
Yusen Logistics, the group's logistics company Japanese shipowner Nippon Yusen Kaisha (NYK), bought the US company Taylored Services, a company active in the 3PL segment of logistics which has 11 distribution centers close to ports of Los Angeles, Long Beach, New York-New Jersey, Savannah and Miami and Louisville for a total of about 270 thousand square meters of Areas. The Japanese company has announced that the brand Taylored Services will be retained and the American enterprise, which has more than 350 employees, will become part of its subsidiary Yusen Logistics (Americas) Inc.
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail
VAT number: 03532950106
Press Reg.: nr 33/96 Genoa Court
Editor in chief: Bruno Bellio No part may be reproduced without the express permission of the publisher