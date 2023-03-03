The import of seven tons of pesticides from China is blocked in the port of Genoa

Officials of the Customs and Monopolies Agency have blocked at the container terminal of Pra' of the port of Genoa an irregular import of seven tons of pesticides, goods consisting of a synthetic insecticide called "Acetamiprid" but declared under another name which had been found in a container shipped from China. The suspicions of customs officials, resulting from inaccurate labelling, were subsequently confirmed, following sampling, by the analyses carried out at the ADM chemical laboratory in Genoa.
It has been established that the product, falsely declared as fertilizer for agriculture (also producing at customs a artificial safety data sheet), was instead a subject pesticide to a strict authorization procedure of the Ministry of Health for its introduction in Italy. The violation of EU Regulation no. 528 of 2012, as well as the related provisions Italian sanctions concerning the placing on the market of biocides, was therefore the subject of a specific complaint to the judicial authority, with simultaneous seizure of the product. The procedure has just ended with a decree penalty of conviction of the Italian importer issued by the office of the Gip of the Court of Genoa, which has provided in addition to the specific It also fines the confiscation and destruction of the pesticide previously seized.