The Berbera Economic Zone inaugurated in Somaliland

Yesterday the President of the Republic of Somaliland, Muse Bihi Abdi, inaugurated the Berbera Economic Zone (BEZ) located at 15 kilometers from the port of Berbera. The economic free zone will be managed by the terminalista group DP World of Dubai as well as The container terminal of the port, which was inaugurated in Mid 2021 (
of 25 June
2021). DP World has announced that it has already signed an agreement with the UAE food industry IFFCO to set up in BEZ a plant of 300 thousand square meters dedicated to oils edibles and having ongoing contact with a dozen others companies from different sectors intending to place activities in the free zone. The BEZ project covers an area of over 1,200 hectares.