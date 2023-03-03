Fincantieri will build four CSOV ships for Edda Wind

The company Vard of the Fincantieri group has signed a contract for the construction of four Commissioning Services Operation Vessels (CSOV) with Edda Wind, a Norwegian company that has a fleet of naval units specifically intended for the sector offshore wind farms. The first two ships will be delivered in the first quarter of 2025, the third in the second quarter of 2025 and the fourth in the first quarter of 2026. The contract has a total value of about 250 million euros. The order includes, under the same contractual conditions, options for additional 2+2 CSOV which, if exercised, provide for the delivery of units in 2025 and 2026. With the four units built by the Fincantieri group, the fleet of Edda Wind will go up to 14 ships.
The four new boats, with Vard 4 25 design, were designed in collaboration by Vard and Edda Wind and will be prepared for zero-emission operations by being based on Liquid Organic Hydrogen Carrier (LOHC) technology, as well as being Also designed for the use of methanol as a fuel. The ships can accommodate up to 95 technicians and 25 members of the crew.
Commenting on the agreement with the new customer, the administrator delegate of Fincantieri, Pierroberto Folgiero, expressed the Particular satisfaction of the company for this result «which - he explained - intercepts numerous directions of our development. It reiterates - Folgiero has specified - the value of the wind sector offshore as the third cornerstone of our core business, alongside cruise and defense, adding to our portfolio a new and ambitious customer. In addition, the order confirms the role of Fincantieri as a technological reference partner for companies who intend to strengthen their fleet with products state-of-the-art. A double recognition by the market, which reflects the industrial identity that our group intends to assert with determination."
Fincantieri has specified that, in the segment of the construction of ships to support the offshore wind sector, ships for Edda Wind are added to the 11 CSOV or Service Operation Service (SOV) in wallet, along with two cable-laying vessels.