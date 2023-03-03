At Interporto Padova arrives corn imported from Ukraine by rail

With the takeover of the intermodal transport company Austrian LTE Group in the service started by another company Railway, an important pilot project is taking shape of rail connection between Ukraine and Interporto Padova for the import of corn. The activity is already started with the arrival of a third train coming from the station Ukrainian Chop railway, with each train being composed of conventional wagons, for a total length of about 500 meters, which are loaded with special "bigbags" containing corn. This storage mode allows the unloading the product with traditional trolleys without the need of special equipment dedicated only to solid bulk in Grains. Each train carries 1,200 tons of product.
Highlighting that it is a new traffic route alternative to consolidate with respect to the flows that flowed up to to date from the Black Sea, Interporto Padova has recalled that the network Ukrainian Railway has a different track gauge (more wide) compared to Western Europe as it was part of the old Soviet bloc and, for this reason, today is It is impossible for Western convoys to enter the Ukrainian network. Chop Station, located on the border with Slovakia, owes its its importance to the fact that in it take place, in addition to the controls customs, trolley change operations, in order to allow the Circulation of European rolling stock on the former USSR network (with track gauge 1524 mm) and vice versa. The plant has some tracks double gauge (1435/1524 mm) to allow access to European trains.