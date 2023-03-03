A Progetto Internazionale 39 the management of the Logistics Platform of the port of Taranto

Following the Commission's examination of evaluation established by the Authority of Harbour System of the Ionian Sea to analyze the two proposals received for release of the Single Authorization SEZ (Special Economic Zone Interregionale Ionica Puglia Basilicata) to activate activities economic and/or investments in the area of the Logistics Platform of the port of Taranto, with decree n. 39 of yesterday the port authority has chosen the proposal of the company Progetto Internazionale 39 which is most suitable to continue the preliminary investigation process for the issuance of the Single SEZ Authorization in consideration of the better and more consistent underlying public interest the use of infrastructure.
The proposal of Progetto Internazionale 39, a company with based in Rome, is aimed at managing the Logistics Platform carrying out handling and storage of goods and containers as well as research and development activities in energy and life sciences sectors. The company is committed to maintaining activities in the SEZ area for a duration of at least ten years with the possibility of extension next, according to the investment plan, using the Customs Free Zone regime. According to reconstructions of some In the press, Project International 39 would be Italian-Chinese property and would have been established for purposes different from those of the management of an area such as the Logistics Platform of Taranto, a purpose that, however, have recently changed so much that the social purpose declared today by Progetto Internazionale 39 is that of the infrastructure development.
The second proposal was sent by Vestas from Taranto. Blades Italia Srl who had asked to be able to manage the Platform Logistics for carrying out storage activities of raw materials, preparation of raw material kits, handling of wind turbines stored and loaded on ship.
Meanwhile, Acciaierie d'Italia, the company that manages the steel plant of Taranto, has announced that it has taken in delivery to its own area of the Apulian port the first two of four new LPS 800 cranes supplied by Liebherr to be used to significantly increase the ability to manage flows of raw materials arriving at the port of Taranto. Each crane can handle up to 2,000 tons per hour allowing to also take advantage of the space under the portal. The four cranes have a maximum lifting capacity of 144 tons and are powered by 100% electricity, ensuring emission-free operation. The landing at Taranto of the second two cranes is expected in April.
The new cranes are equipped with Liebherr hybrid system Pactronic, which allows you to store energy during release of the material in the unloading hopper and then reuse it in phase of recovery of the material from the ship's hold, improving the performance and electrical consumption of the machines as well as being governed through the latest generation software that places particular attention to security constraints, also, of a climate/environmental. In addition, all landfill activities of raw materials will be carried out with the use of "buckets" ecological" up to their conveyance on belts transporters to the establishment (themselves closed on four sides), eliminating the possible risks of spillage of material or dust spreading in the working environment.