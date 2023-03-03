A cruise terminal will be built in the Dominican port of Puerto Duarte
Investment of 68.7 million dollars. An annual traffic of 400 thousand passengers is expected
Santo Domingo
March 3, 2023
The Government of the Dominican Republic has signed with the ITM Port Investments consortium a public partnership agreement private for the conversion of the port of Puerto Duarte, in Arroyo Barril, in a cruise terminal. This is the first contract of the PPP type signed three years after the entry into force of a law which It allows this type of contractual agreement.
The estimated investment is $68.7 million. The Cruise Terminal is expected to go live in March 2025 and Handle an annual traffic of about 400 thousand passengers thanks to at the arrival of 161 ships. According to forecasts, the new terminal It will create around 1,050 direct and indirect jobs.
From the new terminal the Dominican government expects revenues for the state coffers equal to 1.75 dollars for each cruise passenger and 0.53 dollars per square meter from the rent of terminal areas. In the 33 years of duration of the contractual agreement state revenue They are expected to total $115.6 million.
