Like other market participants, CMA CGM closes a record 2022 with a sharp decline in results in the last quarter

The 2022 annual report of the CMA CGM French follows the same equal to that of the other main shipping companies Global Containerized Vehicles Delivering Record Financial Performance against a reduction, albeit modest, in the volumes of goods transported by the fleet and showing a marked deterioration of the results in the last quarter that was generated by Negative results of the core business of uncompensated shipping from the still positive trend of other logistics activities.
Last year the value of revenues, never reached in Previously, it was $74.50 billion, with a increase of +33.1% on 2021, of which 58,95 billion products from the activity of the fleet of portacontainer (+30.1%), 16.09 billion from other logistics activities (+47.6%) and 1.81 billions from other activities exercised by the Group (+104.7%). EBITDA amounted to 33.31 billion dollars (+44.2%), with a contribution of 31,64 billion from shipping (+43.4%), of 1.22 billion from other logistics activities (+38.7%) and €447 million from other assets (+192.4%). Record net profit was $24.88 billion (+7,0%).
In the fourth quarter of 2022 alone, revenues amounted to $16.89 billion, representing a decrease of -3,6% on the last trimester of the previous year when it is The record for this time of year has been set. In the period October-December 2022 the revenues generated by shipping are states pairs to 12.37 billion (-13.1%), those deriving from the other logistics activities at €4.58 billion (+32.9%) and €422 million from other activities (+59.3%). EBITDA was pairs to 5,69 billion (- 30.9%), of which 5,33 billion from shipping (-33.1%), 274 million from other logistics activities (+18.8%) and 96 million from other businesses (+101.3%).
Last year the container ships of the company French They have transported 21,74 million container teu, with a decrease of the -1.3% on 2021, of which 5,15 million teu transported in the only fourth quarter (-5.4%).