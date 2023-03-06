Russia's FESCO opens a subsidiary in Turkey

This latest move is likely to contribute to further hinder his application for membership to the European Union, a procedure activated in the now distant 2005 and which Since then, it has taken more steps backwards than forwards. If in Turkey, in the EU's view, has failed to achieve this in recent years. Useful progress to bring the moment of entry closer in the European Regional International Organisation, in the latter circumstance many from the EU will reproach Ankara for have allowed the establishment on its national territory of a company of the Russian Federation despite the latter is affected by the increasing number of sanctions introduced by the European Union in retaliation for the Russian invasion of the Ukrainian territory has been in place for more than a year now.
The company in question is Far Eastern Shipping Company (FESCO), the leading logistics group in Moscow that operates in all transport sectors. If Turkey has been considered by most Western and Eastern nations as one of the most appropriate political actors to act as a mediator in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, a role that moreover has immediately assumed in the negotiations for the evacuation of civilians and of the wounded soldiers present in the Azovstal steelworks, in Mariupol, besieged by the Russian military and later to open a maritime corridor through which exports of Cereals blocked by the outbreak of war, it is presumable that allow a Russian company to establish a headquarters on its national territory will not be positively evaluated by the Western diplomacy.
FESCO has specified that the new subsidiary FESCO Turkey, which will have headquartered in Mersin, it will be active mainly in the shipments of project cargo at the service of companies in Turkey and of Central Asia operating in the fields of energy, petrochemical and gas, as well as providing operational support to Current services and projects of the Russian group. 'Last year - explained the president of the Russian logistics group, Andrey Severilov, as if to confirm that even in recent months Ankara is not state super partes - Turkey's increased role in trade with Russia has allowed FESCO to expand so the range of its services in the Black Sea and Eastern Mediterranean. Recording a constant demand from the part From both Turkish and Russian companies, we decided to open a branch in the Republic that will intensify FESCO's expansion in the region'.