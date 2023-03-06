Short stranding of a container ship from 16.652 teu in the Suez Canal

Late yesterday evening the naval vehicles of the Suez Canal Authorities have once again averted the risk of a blockade of the maritime traffic in the Suez Canal caused by beaching in the Egyptian waterway of the container ship MSC Istanbul
which, with a deadweight of 186,700 tons, a length of 399 meters and a width of 54 meters, has a load capacity equal to 16,652 TEU. The ship, which departed from Malaysia and headed to Portugal, was grounded with the assistance of four tugs of the SCA immediately resuming navigation.