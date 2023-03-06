The ICTSI terminalista closes 2022 with record quarterly and annual financial and operating performance

In 2022 the Philippine terminalista group International Container Terminal Services, Inc. (ICTSI), which manages 33 containers terminals in the ports of 20 nations on six continents, recorded Record financial and operating results. The year was filed with revenues of $2.32 billion, value ever achieved previously representing a growth of +20.4% on 2021, of which 2.24 billion generated by port activities (+20,3%). Record values were also marked by EBITDA with 1.41 billion (+23.7%), from operating profit with 1.14 billion (+28.1%) and profit clearly with 677,5 million dollars (+41.9%).
Even the fourth quarter of 2022 alone was closed with record revenues of $623.8 million, up +19.6% on the same period of the previous year, of which 603.4 million generated by port activities (+20.7%). EBITDA reached a record value of 371.3 million dollars (+19.9%). Operating profit and net profit increased amounted to 299.6 million and 170.5 million respectively dollars, values representing increases of +22.3% and +36.6% on fourth quarter of 2021 and are lower only than values record quarterly reports recorded in the period July-September 2022.
Last year, container traffic also reached a record share, having totalled 12.22 million teu (+9.4%), with new records of the volumes of goods enlivened by the terminal of the group in Asia (6,13 million teu, +19.5%) and from the terminal in the Americas (3,43 million teu, +1.5%), while the traffic enlivened from port terminals in Europe, Middle East and Africa remained unchanged (2.66 million teu, 0%).
A new traffic record was also achieved in the only fourth quarter of 2022 when 3.36 were handled million teu, +16.0% more than the same period of 2021. New quarterly records were set by traffic in Asian terminals (1.83 million, +33.5%) and in terminals in Americas (875 thousand teu, +2.5%), while in the terminals in Europe, Middle East and Africa operating activity decreased (654 thousand teu, -2.7%).