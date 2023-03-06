Brazil and Luxembourg join the International Chamber of Shipping

The Brazilian Associação Brasileira de Armadores de Cabotagem (ABAC) and FEDIL Shipping, the section for the sector maritime of the Luxembourg industrial association FEDIL, are have been admitted to the International Chamber of Shipping (ICS), the association that represents more than 80% of the fleet world merchant ship.
"We are pleased - commented the secretary general ICS, Guy Platten - to welcome Luxembourg and Brazil in the ICS family. Our industry is changing and, while continues to evolve, we face challenges and opportunities Significant. Working together allows you to define solutions Municipalities that will help the sector address important issues such as decarbonisation, training and well-being of maritime and digitalisation'.