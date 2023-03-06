Fire on board a Siremar ferry

Today on the ferry Filippo Lippi
of Siremar is A fire broke out that was extinguished by the staff of edge. The General Command of the Corps of Port Authorities has announced that the patrol boat CP 818
of the Coast Guard of Milazzo intervened to rescue five passengers who were on board and who are not currently reported injured or consequences for the vehicles on the ship.
The fire broke out in the engine room for reasons yet to be ascertain while the ship was sailing about three miles to south-west of the island of Salina. A Fire Brigade team. Two more were sent to the area naval vehicles and a Coast Guard helicopter and two Merchant. The operations are coordinated by the Port Authority of Milazzo.