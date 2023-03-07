Maersk creates a regional directorate for West and Central Asia and Africa

The Danish maritime group A.P. Møller-Mærsk has announced the decision to establish the new Directorate of IMEA (Indian Subcontinent, Middle East & Africa) which will oversee activities for the West and Central Asian markets and Africa and which will be led by the CEO regional Richard Morgan. The new region - specified The company - will include the main areas of the subcontinent India, the Middle East and Africa, including important markets such as India, Pakistan, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Kenya, Ivory Coast, Cameroon, Nigeria, Senegal and Ghana.