Vard (Fincantieri) will build a new cable-laying ship

Fincantieri, through its subsidiary Vard, has signed with an international shipping company the contract for the design and construction of a new cable-laying vessel, with Delivery expected in 2024. The Italian shipbuilding group has announced that the unit will be built entirely by Vard Group's production network, including core systems and the equipment, and will have a length of about 95 meters and 60 single cabins. The ship will be equipped with a towing force of 60 tons and a total of 3,700 tons of equipment for the installation of cables. It can reach 14 knots of speed and will stand out for the installed solutions on board, including the DP2 positioning and seakeeping system (an advanced standard of the International Maritime Organization).
"This contract - the administrator has emphasized delegate of Fincantieri, Pierroberto Folgiero - is another encouraging evidence of the strategic solidity of the new business plan. In fact, it comes only a few days from the announcement of an order from another primary customer for four Units that will operate in wind farms, confirming how much The entire offshore sector is experiencing a moment of great ferment and Fincantieri's ability to capitalize these opportunities thanks to its distinctive skills. We are convinced that the sector represents a growth front very promising, as it conveys global macro-trends such as Digitalisation, energy transition and primacy technology, which the group has identified as cornerstones for Looking to the future in a programmatic way».