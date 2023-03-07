The shipowning group NYK sells the airline cargo NCA to compatriot ANA
It has a fleet of eight Boeing 747-8Fs
Tokyo
March 7, 2023
Japan's Nippon Yusen Kaisha (NYK) and ANA Holdings have signed a memorandum of understanding according to which the group shipowner NYK will cede to the air group ANA the entire capital of its own air cargo carrier Nippon Cargo Airlines Co. (NCA), worth ten billion yen ($74 million).
Nippon Cargo Airlines was established in 1978 and its entire ownership passed to NYK in 2010. NYK has explained that the acquisition of the NCA, which currently has a fleet of eight Boeing 747-8Fs, was part of the group's strategy of expand its activities in all segments of the logistics, offering maritime, land and air transport; However, the continuous introduction of new aircraft and the Continuous training of fleet operating personnel They required considerable expenses.
The current expected date for the transfer of ownership of NCA at ANA is next first of October. The ANA Group, which has over 45 thousand employees, operates a fleet consisting of more than of 300 aircraft through its own airlines ALL Nippon Airways Air Japan Co., ANA Wings Co. and Peach Aviation.
