Awarded the works of the first section of the first lot of the new commercial port of Fiumicino

The Authority of Harbour System of the Tyrrhenian Sea Center Settentrionale sent notice of award provisional work on the first part of the first functional lot of the new commercial port of Fiumicino to the grouping of companies set up by Doronzo Infrastrutture Srl - Consorzio Stabile Vitruvius Scarl. These are works with a total net value of 36.1 million euro, corresponding to a percentage reduction offered of 15.2924%. Specifically, this is the first work of a larger project concerning the implementation of the new commercial port and includes the construction of the Darsena fishing vessels and access roads to the yard. The whole I Lot of the new commercial port will have a total cost of around EUR 350 million, part of which is co-financed by the European Investment Bank (EIB).
"Finally - it has commented the president of the AdSP, Pino Musolino - here we are. Soon, after the necessary investigations provided By law, there will be the final award of the works. At that point we will proceed with the laying of the first stone and Fiumicino It will therefore be able to equip itself with a port infrastructure worthy of this name that will have its role in the service network of the region, in a logic of system and complementarity with the port of Civitavecchia'.