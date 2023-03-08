Activated the telematic gate service at the port of Marina di Carrara

At the port of Marina di Carrara was activated the telematic gate service for incoming goods, service that It is integrated with the most complex innovations that the Port System Authority of the Eastern Ligurian Sea is developing within the Port Community System (PCS). The service, already included in the investment plan computer scientists of the port authority, was developed by the technological partner La Spezia Port Service in collaboration with the terminalista company MDC of the Dario Perioli group.
The creation of a specially autonomous software designed and a web link between the information system of the MDC terminal and the Port Community System APNet allow data of incoming goods are processed and sorted to the Agency Customs and Monopolies and the Guardia di Finanza, competent in the matter control. In addition, institutions can use a dedicated to the APNet portal to carry out targeted searches on data and identify the exact moment of entry into the port of a determined batch of goods, going back to all the information necessary to carry out the necessary checks.
"It is - it has highlighted the president of the AdSP, Mario Sommariva - a new significant step forward on the front the modernisation of the operation of airports, and the integration between the ports of La Spezia and Marina di Carrara. The On the one hand, digitised procedures make controls, and on the other hand lighten the workload of the Guardia di Finanza at the gates, optimizing the use of resources. After an adequate experimentation at the Varco di Ponente, where operates the MDC terminal we hope for the expansion of the system at the gate of Levante, where the FHP terminalista operates, thus completing the full digitalization of the port of Marina di Carrara».