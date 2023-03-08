Stable in January the traffic of goods in the port of Ravenna
A decline of -10.1% is expected in February
Ravenna
March 8, 2023
In January 2023 the port of Ravenna has enlivened 2,18 million tonnes of goods, volume similar to that of the same month of last year, including 1.95 million tonnes of cargoes to the disembarkation (+0.4%) and 234 thousand tons to boarding (- 4.7%). In the only Various goods sector was handled 196 thousand tons of containerized cargos (+2.9%), 152 thousand tons of rotabili (+32.7%) and 445 thousand tons of goods conventional (- 24.4%). The Solid bulk they have totaled 1,01 million tons (+5.0%) and in the liquid bulk segment petroleum products are piled to 223 thousand tons (+28.5%) and the other cargos to 182 thousand tons (+0.4%).
With regard to the performance of the individual product categories at the bulk, the Authority of Harbour System of the Adriatic Sea Northern Central has specified that in January 2023 it is A positive trend was recorded in the movement of cereals, with 236,197 tons (+5.4%), of the flours pairs to 99,728 tons (+5.4%) and oilseeds pairs to about 117 thousand tons (+57,6%). On the other hand, the trend of animal and vegetable oils was negative. which lost -19.3% (13,726 tons less). Materials from construction, with 426,920 tons, marked an increase in +9,8%. Imports of raw materials for the production of ceramics in the Sassuolo district, equal to 401,729 tons (+16.4%). Metallurgical products, with 439,120 tons, they turned out in decrease of -24,7% (beyond 144 thousand tons less). Compared to January 2022, chemicals are grew by +29.7% and, in particular, the increase in solid chemicals (+195.1%). Fertilizers decreased with 82,533 tons (- 38.7%)
The AdSP has announced that from the first estimates for February 2023, formulated on the basis of prior communications uploaded to the Port Community System, a slightly lower movement is expected to the two million tons, in decrease of the -10,1% regarding February 2022. The institution recalled that the month of February of the last year had been exceptionally positive and that on February 2023 also weigh the particularly adverse weather conditions that for several days they slowed down the disembarkation operations and embarkation. On the negative result of the month of February 2023 - has explained the AdSP - certainly weighs the decline of the volumes enlivened in the more energy-intensive sectors, first and foremost metallurgy (-30.3%), but also that of building materials (-20%) and of both liquid and solid agri-food (- 10.9%). Also down The figure for chemicals - both liquids (-0.4%) and solids (-62.4%) - and solid mineral fuels (-84.7%). Growing, instead, petroleum products, which are expected to increase by about +44%, and fertilizers that should grow by +64.
