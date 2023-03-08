On April 13 in Ancona a conference on health and safety at work in the port area

|9:00
|Participant registration
|9:30
|Greetings
|
|Franco Bettoni, President of INAIL
|
|Valeria Mancinelli, Mayor of Ancona
|
|Darco Pellos, Prefect of Ancona
|
|Francesco Acquaroli, President of the Marche Region
|
|Giovanni Contenti, Regional Director Marche INAIL
|10:30
|INTRODUCTORY VIDEO PROJECTION OF THE INAIL THREE-YEAR PLAN FOR THE PREVENTION 2022-2024
|
|Ester Rotoli, INAIL Central Director of Prevention
"The prevention for decent work and sustainable development, and inclusive: the role of INAIL"
|11:00
|TESTIMONIALS
|
|Interview entrepreneur recipient of ISI call funding
|11:30
|ROUND TABLE
|
|The role of the social partners: participatory prevention
|
|Moderator: Guglielmo Loy, Chairman of the Board of Trustees and INAIL Supervision
|
|Participate:
|
|Loredana Longhin, Secretary General of CGIL Marche
|
|Stefano Aguzzi, Regional Councillor with responsibility for policies Social Welfare
|
|Claudio Tarlazzi, Secretary General UIL Transport
|
|Rodolfo Giampieri, President of Assoporti
|
|Pierluigi Bocchini, President of Confindustria Ancona
|
|Danilo Santini, President of the Regional Committee
|13:00
|LIGHT LUNCH
|14:30
|Health and safety in the port area
|
|Presentation of the project: "Territorial model of integrated intervention in the field of health and safety in the area port of Ancona"
|
|Diego De Merich - Mauro Pellicci, Researchers of the Department of Medicine, Epidemiology, Occupational and Environmental Hygiene INAIL
|
|Vincenzo Garofalo, President of the Sistema Authority Port Central Adriatic Sea
|15:30
|ROUND TABLE
|
|Prevention strategies to innovate institutions
|
|Moderator: Giovanni Paura, Central Director of Planning and INAIL Communication
|
|Participate:
|
|Gian Luca Gregori, Rector of the Polytechnic University of Marches
|
|Sauro Rossi, Secretary General CISL Marche
|
|Aniello Pisanti, Director of the Interregional Inspectorate of the North-East Work
|
|Antonio La Malfa, Regional Director of the Marche Fire Brigade
|
|Nadia Storti, Extraordinary Commissioner of the Health Company Territorial of Ancona
|
|Daniela Candido, Regional Technical Consulting Coordinator Health and Safety Marche INAIL
|16:45
|QUESTION TIME
|17:15
|Conclusions
|
|Andrea Tardiola, INAIL General Manager