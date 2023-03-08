38% of port representatives attending ESPO meetings are women

On today's International Rights Day of women, the association of European ports ESPO has announced that in 2022 the total number of women who participated in meetings of the commissions and committees of the European Sea Ports Organisation has remained at a high level, despite not having Gender equality has still been achieved. Last year, In fact, women accounted for 38% of the representatives of the ports that attended ESPO meetings compared to 38.87% in 2021. The association has highlighted that since, in 2018, ESPO has started monitoring gender balance in the of its meetings, the percentage of women participating in meetings has grown.