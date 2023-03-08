The launch of the Sun Princess cruise ship took place in Monfalcone

Today in the Monfalcone shipyard of Fincantieri it is carried out the launch of Sun Princess
, the first of two ships from liquefied natural gas cruise for Princess Cruises. With 175,500 tons of gross tonnage, Sun Princess
is the most large so far built in Italy and the first ship from LNG cruise ever built by Fincantieri and the first ship dual-fuel powered mainly by LNG to enter the fleet of Princess.
Sun Princess, which will be delivered in the first quarter of 2024, kicks off the "Sphere" class which includes a sister ship with delivery scheduled for 2025. Each unit will accommodate approximately 4,300 passengers and will It is based on a next-generation platform design.