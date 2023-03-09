Soon the tender for the assignment of the railway shunting service in the port of Genoa

The Management Committee of the Authority of Harbour System of the Western Ligurian Sea has approved the start of the tender for the concession of the railway shunting service in the port of Genoa, specifically in the areas of Sampierdarena and Pra'-Voltri, for a total amount of 34.78 per tender basis million euros. The call for tenders will be available by the end of the year month in "Official Gazette" and official channels of the port authority. Pending completion of the procedure of award, the Management Committee expressed a favourable opinion the technical extension of the current concessionaire Fuorimuro Servizi of Manoeuvre Srl until 30 September 2023.
The AdSP has highlighted that the traffic data of the 2022 confirm strengthening the role of rail transport in the service of ports of Genoa and Savona-Vado: the number of container teu transported by rail in and out of the ports of the system is increased by +10% compared to the previous year and in 2022 the split Modal has therefore reached almost 17%.