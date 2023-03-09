Navantia - General Dynamics NASSCO agreement for the development of offshore wind energy in the USA

The Navantia Seenergies of the Spanish navalmeccanico group Navantia and the US shipbuilding company General Dynamics NASSCO have signed a memorandum of Understanding to promote the development of wind energy offshore in the United States. The agreement provides for the production of components and assembly of floating foundations for projects offshore wind in the USA, an activity that will be realized by bringing together the knowledge and decades of experience of Navantia in the offshore wind sector and the capacity of the San Diego shipyard of General Dynamics I was born.
Navantia highlighted the great interest of the market US offshore wind in view of the decision of the federal government to develop 30 gigawatts of wind power offshore by 2030 and with California planning to equip itself with 25 gigawatts of offshore wind power by 2045.