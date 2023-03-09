New warehouse for PSA logistics services Italy in the port of Genoa

Pra' Distripark Europa, the PSA group company that manages logistics areas in the port of Genoa, has inaugurated a new warehouse of 1,200 square meters, with an outdoor area of 5,000 meters cadres, in the port basin of Genoa Pra' adjacent to the Office Cargo from the container terminal managed by the group. The warehouse will be operational from next month and Pra' Distripark Europa provides in Next ten more new hires to join the Two specialized figures called to manage the new structure.
PSA's goal is to offer new spaces, services and Solutions that improve supply chain efficiency logistics, helping to solve the critical issues they have impacted the sector in recent years, and lengthen the chain of value, acting on time and costs. In addition to the activities of consolidation and deconsolidation of loads, PSA intends to offer Warehouse inventory management services to its customers - Soon also at the State Abroad - Special fittings for containers, heat treatments, weighing, sampling and appraisals to the goods. "We mean - explained Fabio Bucchioni, PSA supply chain manager Italy - give an answer to the always Growing demand for logistics activities to serve shipments arriving or departing in the port of Pra'. The strategy of the Cargo Solutions division, now Port Plus of PSA Italy, is to provide solutions to those who use our terminal and offer additional logistics services to companies, which Increasingly, they choose a port based on capacity to ensure efficiency'.