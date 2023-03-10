On April 18, Assiterminal will discuss with politicians and operators the challenges of ports

|9.30
|Participant registration
|10.00
|Introductory greetings Minister of Enterprise and Made in Italy Adolfo Urso
|
|FLASH "PORTS AND THE ECONOMY", by SRM
|10.15
|ASSITERMINAL FOCUS | Introduced and moderated by Alessandro Ferrari, Director of Assiterminal
|
|PORT People Value: Luca Trevisan, HR Director Contship Italia
|
|PORT Safety Value: Francesco Parodi, Hd QHSSE PSA Sech - Genoa Pra
|
|DIGITALIZATION: Ivano Russo, CEO of RAM
|10.45
|TERMINAL(s) & BUSINESS: the word to COMPANIES | Moderates Lucia Nappi, Director of Corriere Marittimo
|
|Container Terminals: Alfredo Scalisi, Managing Director La Spezia Container Terminal
|
|Bulk Terminals: Alessandro Becce, CEO FHP Port Holding F2i
|
|Cruise terminals: Tomaso Cognolato, CEO Terminal Napoli SpA
|
|Ferry Terminals: Giorgio Blanco, President Savona Car Terminal
|11.15
|The MANAGER in PORTO | Moderated by Angelo Scorza, Director Ship2Shore
|
|Costanza Musso, CEO Grendi
|
|Irina Stultus, Human Resources Director HHLA PLT Italy
|
|Giuliana Brucato, General Manager Automar
|
|Federica Montaresi Secretary General ADSP Ligurian Sea Eastern
|11.45
|Organizational evolutions, and PORTS in transformation | Moderates Stefano Carli, journalist of Linkiesta.it
|
|Michele Savani, GiGroup
|
|Luca Abatello, Circle Goup
|
|Alessandro Odasso, RINA
|
|Paolo Beatini, IBM
|
|Sonia Sandei, ENEL
|
|Andrea Manfron, FREETOX
|
|Andrea Morandi, Morandi Group
|
|Antonio Barbara, HHLA PLT Italy
|12.30
|PORTS and SEA planning and development(s) | Interview by Alberto Quarati, journalist of Il Secolo XIX
|
|The Minister of Civil Protection and Sea Policies Nello Musumeci*
|13.00
|Light lunch
|
|
|
|2° SESSION
|
|"Portualità, beyond the model"
|14.00
|Opening of the meeting
|
|The President of ASSITERMINAL Luca Becce interviewed by Umberto Masucci - The International Propeller Club Italia
|14.30
|Album of "cluster" - Round table Moderated Morena Pivetti, journalist
|
|Pasquale Lorusso, Vice President of Confindustria
|
|Mario Mattioli, President of the Federation of the Sea
|
|Rodolfo Giampieri, President of Assoporti
|
|Carlo De Ruvo, President of Confetra
|
|Luigi Merlo, President of Federlogistica
|
|Guido Grimaldi, President of Alis
|
|The Minister for Infrastructure and Transport intervenes Matteo Salvini *and the General Commander of the Corps of Port Authorities Amm. Isp chief Nicola Carlone
|15.30
|... and I do NOT look at the PORT from a porthole (as there see from "outside") | Moderated by Luca Sisto, President Italian Institute of Navigation
|
|Luca Brambilla, Director of the Strategic Communication Academy
|
|Cinzia Morrone, Director Cattaneo Zanetto
|
|Francesca Chialà, Performer
|
|Angelo Argento, President of Cultura Italiae
|16.00
|What ideas of GOVERNMENT for a PORT COUNTRY SYSTEM | Interview by Nicola Capuzzo, Director of Shipping Italy
|
|Deputy Minister of the Ministry of Infrastructure and Welfare Transport On Edoardo Rixi
|16.30
|PORTS, context or metaverse: towards an exodusness? | Interview by Antonio Errigo, Deputy DG ALIS
|
|ESPO President Zeno D'Agostino
|16.45
|"PORTically correct" - Round Table Moderated by Nicola Capuzzo, Director of Shipping Italy
|
|Hon. Salvatore Deidda*, President of the 9th Chamber Commission of Members
|
|Sen. Lorenzo Basso, Vice President of the 8th Senate Committee of the Republic
|
|Sen. Raffaella Paita, 6th Senate Committee of the Republic
|
|Hon. Andrea Caroppo, 9th Commission Chamber of Deputies
|
|Hon. Roberto Traversi, 9th Commission Chamber of Deputies
|
|On Domenico Furgiuele, 9th Commission Chamber of Deputies
|
|On Maria Grazia Frijia, 9th Transport Committee Chamber Members
|17.30
|Ports and Europe: Mediterranean competitiveness
|
|The Minister for European Affairs, Cohesion Policies and PNRR, Hon. Raffaele Fitto* interviewed by Alberto Quarati, journalist of Il Secolo XIX
|18.00
|Ports and borders: there in the middle of the sea there stan …
|
|The Minister of Defence, Hon. Guido Crosetto* interviewed by Tbd
|18.30
|Network Cocktail