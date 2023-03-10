testata inforMARE
MEETINGS
On April 18, Assiterminal will discuss with politicians and operators the challenges of ports
Meeting at the headquarters of the Federation of the Sea in Rome
Genova
March 10, 2023
Next April 18 in Rome, at the headquarters of the Federation del Mare at Palazzo Colonna, the Italian Port & Dance Association Terminal Operators (Assiterminal) will hold a comparison with the national maritime cluster on the topic "Portualità Italia at the service of the country". The event will be divided into two Moments: the first wants to enhance companies, challenges organizational and the investments that are being made to support Constantly changing business models in a context of structures of rising costs and uncertainties of scenarios; the second will be dedicated to the confrontation with politics and the world associative. In particular, from the comparison with the representatives of the Assiterminal government awaits concrete and effective answers starting from the problem of the increase in the costs of concessionary fees compared to to which the association has shown that it has received Assurances from the executive so far not followed by facts.

At the center of the discussion there will also be the challenges with which must compare Italian terminalism: the effects integration into logistics, failure to comply with the reform of port governance and effective port governance processes planning, geopolitical upheavals, competition from the southern shore of the Mediterranean and the energy transition.

We will also talk about the proposal for a European Regulation on alternative fuels infrastructure (AFIR) based on to which from 1 January 2030 container ships and passenger ships berthed in a port on the core network, and global TNT will have to connect to the OPS (Onshore Power Supply) and use it for all their electricity needs while mooring.


Program

9.30 Participant registration
10.00 Introductory greetings Minister of Enterprise and Made in Italy Adolfo Urso

FLASH "PORTS AND THE ECONOMY", by SRM
10.15 ASSITERMINAL FOCUS | Introduced and moderated by Alessandro Ferrari, Director of Assiterminal

PORT People Value: Luca Trevisan, HR Director Contship Italia

PORT Safety Value: Francesco Parodi, Hd QHSSE PSA Sech - Genoa Pra

DIGITALIZATION: Ivano Russo, CEO of RAM
10.45 TERMINAL(s) & BUSINESS: the word to COMPANIES | Moderates Lucia Nappi, Director of Corriere Marittimo

Container Terminals: Alfredo Scalisi, Managing Director La Spezia Container Terminal

Bulk Terminals: Alessandro Becce, CEO FHP Port Holding F2i

Cruise terminals: Tomaso Cognolato, CEO Terminal Napoli SpA

Ferry Terminals: Giorgio Blanco, President Savona Car Terminal
11.15 The MANAGER in PORTO | Moderated by Angelo Scorza, Director Ship2Shore

Costanza Musso, CEO Grendi

Irina Stultus, Human Resources Director HHLA PLT Italy

Giuliana Brucato, General Manager Automar

Federica Montaresi Secretary General ADSP Ligurian Sea Eastern
11.45 Organizational evolutions, and PORTS in transformation | Moderates Stefano Carli, journalist of Linkiesta.it

Michele Savani, GiGroup

Luca Abatello, Circle Goup

Alessandro Odasso, RINA

Paolo Beatini, IBM

Sonia Sandei, ENEL

Andrea Manfron, FREETOX

Andrea Morandi, Morandi Group

Antonio Barbara, HHLA PLT Italy
12.30 PORTS and SEA planning and development(s) | Interview by Alberto Quarati, journalist of Il Secolo XIX

The Minister of Civil Protection and Sea Policies Nello Musumeci*
13.00 Light lunch



2° SESSION

"Portualità, beyond the model"
14.00 Opening of the meeting

The President of ASSITERMINAL Luca Becce interviewed by Umberto Masucci - The International Propeller Club Italia
14.30 Album of "cluster" - Round table Moderated Morena Pivetti, journalist

Pasquale Lorusso, Vice President of Confindustria

Mario Mattioli, President of the Federation of the Sea

Rodolfo Giampieri, President of Assoporti

Carlo De Ruvo, President of Confetra

Luigi Merlo, President of Federlogistica

Guido Grimaldi, President of Alis

The Minister for Infrastructure and Transport intervenes Matteo Salvini *and the General Commander of the Corps of Port Authorities Amm. Isp chief Nicola Carlone
15.30 ... and I do NOT look at the PORT from a porthole (as there see from "outside") | Moderated by Luca Sisto, President Italian Institute of Navigation

Luca Brambilla, Director of the Strategic Communication Academy

Cinzia Morrone, Director Cattaneo Zanetto

Francesca Chialà, Performer

Angelo Argento, President of Cultura Italiae
16.00 What ideas of GOVERNMENT for a PORT COUNTRY SYSTEM | Interview by Nicola Capuzzo, Director of Shipping Italy

Deputy Minister of the Ministry of Infrastructure and Welfare Transport On Edoardo Rixi
16.30 PORTS, context or metaverse: towards an exodusness? | Interview by Antonio Errigo, Deputy DG ALIS

ESPO President Zeno D'Agostino
16.45 "PORTically correct" - Round Table Moderated by Nicola Capuzzo, Director of Shipping Italy

Hon. Salvatore Deidda*, President of the 9th Chamber Commission of Members

Sen. Lorenzo Basso, Vice President of the 8th Senate Committee of the Republic

Sen. Raffaella Paita, 6th Senate Committee of the Republic

Hon. Andrea Caroppo, 9th Commission Chamber of Deputies

Hon. Roberto Traversi, 9th Commission Chamber of Deputies

On Domenico Furgiuele, 9th Commission Chamber of Deputies

On Maria Grazia Frijia, 9th Transport Committee Chamber Members
17.30 Ports and Europe: Mediterranean competitiveness

The Minister for European Affairs, Cohesion Policies and PNRR, Hon. Raffaele Fitto* interviewed by Alberto Quarati, journalist of Il Secolo XIX
18.00 Ports and borders: there in the middle of the sea there stan &hellip;

The Minister of Defence, Hon. Guido Crosetto* interviewed by Tbd
››› News file
PORTS
Italian Ports:
Ancona Genoa Ravenna
Augusta Gioia Tauro Salerno
Bari La Spezia Savona
Brindisi Leghorn Taranto
Cagliari Naples Trapani
Carrara Palermo Trieste
Civitavecchia Piombino Venice
Italian Interports: list World Ports: map
DATABASE
ShipownersShipbuilding and Shiprepairing Yards
ForwardersShip Suppliers
Shipping AgentsTruckers
