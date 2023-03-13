In the coming years, the Navantia shipbuilding group will employ more than 1,500 people
This was announced by Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez
Barcellona
March 13, 2023
In the coming years the Spanish navalmeccanico group Navantia will hire over 1,500 people thanks to a considerable load of work that will also allow the creation of another 15,600 indirect jobs. This was announced on Friday by the first Spanish Minister Pedro Sánchez on the occasion of a visit to the Barcelona Supercomputing Center in Barcelona, specifying that this is a consequence of the key role played by the company navalmeccanica as part of the strategic government project PERTE Naval for the diversification of the maritime sector through the introduction of new products, through digitization, improvement of its environmental sustainability and training of its employees, all with the aim of maintaining the competitiveness of the sector in the medium and long term. The project involves investments totalling 1,460 million euro, of which 310 million to be borne by the State and 1,150 million private investment.
