Wan Hai Lines ended the last quarter of 2022 at a loss
In the period the revenues are diminished of -44.1%
Taipei
March 13, 2023
After 15 consecutive quarters of earnings, in the last quarter of 2022 the net economic result of the shipping company containerized Wan Hai Lines (WHL) of Taipei has become sign negative and pairs to -43,4 million dollars of Taiwan (1,4 million US dollars) compared to a net profit of 34.1 billion of Taiwanese dollars in the period October-December of the year previous. Revenues, already down by -9.8% in the second quarter of 2022, in the following quarter decreased by -44.1% having totalled 39.5 billion compared to 70.6 billion Taiwanese dollars in the fourth quarter of 2021. It is The decline in operating profit was also accentuated, which in the last last year's quarter amounted to 13.1 billion Taiwanese dollars (-70.0%).
In the full year 2022, WHL's revenues increased at a record value of 258.9 billion Taiwan dollars, with an increase of +13.6% on the previous year. The profit operating has been of 126,4 billion (- 1.0%) and the profit clearly of 93.1 billion (-9.9%).
