Tarlazzi (Uiltrasporti): detax contractual increases to avoid tensions in the world of work

'Contract renewals must regain full power purchase of workers, but without intervention and considering the level of inflation we continue to record, the risk is to have to download on the companies the weight of important economic requests». It has affirmed the Secretary General of Uiltrasporti, Claudio Tarlazzi, on the contents of the plan for tax reform in discussion at this time.
"The government - highlighted Tarlazzi - has the responsibility to avert further tensions in the world and in particular to avoid the blocking of the transport of persons and goods in the stages of renewal of contracts in deadline this year, therefore introduce a necessary measure that we We have been asking for some time how to detax contractual increases».