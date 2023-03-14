Last year the traffic of the passengers in the terminals of Global Ports Holding has grown of +390.6%
The activity generated revenues pairs to 1,74 billion Turkish lira (+508%)
Istanbul
March 14, 2023
In 2022 the revenues of the Turkish group Global Investment Holdings (GIH) amounted to TRY 7.17 billion (TRY 353 million) euro), with an increase of +330.0% on the year previous and with a contribution of 1.74 billion (+508%) from the only port activities that are operated by the subsidiary Global Ports Holding (GPH) which is one of the leading companies port thermalists in the cruise industry. The group has recorded a gross operating margin of 2.52 billion lire Turkish (+493.4%), of which 1.05 billion (+5.107%) generated from the activity of GPH.
Last year at Global's cruise terminals Ports Holding landed 3,631 ships, with an increase of +241.9% on 2021, for a total traffic of over 7.6 million of passengers (+390.6%).
